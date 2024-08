Former champions make a breakthrough in basement duel

"You could tell that both teams had lost their first two games. We and SAK were very nervous at the start," admitted Thalgau coach Jonjic. But the home side then got into the game better and better and took the lead through Löw. "He's a role model for all the young players," praised Jonjic. In the second half, Kreuzer and Löw again secured the 3:0 victory. Jonjic breathed a sigh of relief: "Very important for us."