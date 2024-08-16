With story & recipe
In Mattsee, a whitefish awaits in a roast dessous
One of the many culinary highlights at Stiftskeller Mattsee is the delicately breaded fish, which is only caught in the morning. But the head chef is also fun at this traditional restaurant.
Good food from here and elsewhere is the motto at the beautiful Stiftskeller Mattsee. And it really works. You can taste it in the various special weeks. But it's the classics in particular that make the palate rejoice.
Ingredients Stuffed whitefish in roast dessous
- 4 trout or whole whitefish
- Chopped fresh rosemary, thyme and garlic
- flour
- olive oil
- lemon
- 600 g potatoes
- bunch of parsley
Christoph Plaichinger lived in Hamburg for many years. He brought with him not only a North German accent, but also precision, daily commitment and, of course, everything you need to know about fish.
"Never cover the trout with flour at home," Plaichinger tells "Krone" photographer Markus Tschepp in the kitchen. "It only needs a dusting of flour. The breading should be as translucent as a roast lingerie."
Preparation
Coat the fish with a thin layer of flour, do not flour it. Stuff with herbs (preferably in a bundle) and garlic. Fry in a heavy pan with plenty of olive oil (approx. 150 degrees) on both sides, sometimes turning upside down. The fish should not be dry, but translucent. At the end, place in the hot oven for two to three minutes. Tip: Stuff the fish with a slice of lemon before serving.
Born in Salzburg, he spent 42 years in Hamburg, where he worked in catering and has a Hamburg accent. Among other things, he ran the Hamburg trotting track for 1200 guests and a restaurant in the countryside. Took over the Stiftskeller with his wife Silke in 2005.
The skin is a real, tender delicacy when eaten. This also applies to the Styrian fried chicken. As a native Styrian, the author of these lines dares to make this assessment here. As with fish, the breading of the fried chicken stands out.
