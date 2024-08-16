In Mattsee, a whitefish awaits in a roast dessous

Coat the fish with a thin layer of flour, do not flour it. Stuff with herbs (preferably in a bundle) and garlic. Fry in a heavy pan with plenty of olive oil (approx. 150 degrees) on both sides, sometimes turning upside down. The fish should not be dry, but translucent. At the end, place in the hot oven for two to three minutes. Tip: Stuff the fish with a slice of lemon before serving.