Big surprise

20-time Wimbledon winner becomes a mother at 67!

Nachrichten
15.08.2024 19:06

9 times in singles, 7 times in doubles and 4 times in mixed - Martina Navratilova has won the iconic Grand Slam tournament at Wimbledon 20 times, as well as 39 final victories at the Australian Open, the French Open and the US Open, causing quite a stir. Now tennis legend Martina Navratilova is causing a stir again: because she has become a mother for the first time at the age of 67 ...

Together with her wife, reality TV star Julia Lemigova (52), Navratilova has adopted two little boys, as she told "Us Weekly". "We are overjoyed - and we are aware of both the challenges and the rewards for everyone!" said the 67-year-old in her statement.

There are no further details about the boys 
Czechoslovakian-born Navratilova and Russian-born Lemigova, known in the USA from "The Real Housewives of Miami", have been married for around ten years. Navratilova has already acted as stepmother to her partner's two daughters, but now the couple have children together for the first time. Incidentally, there are no further details about the ages or names of the adopted boys ...

Two types of cancer that afflicted Navratilova
Incidentally, Navratilova and Lemigova's desire to have children is not recent, but can be traced back to the early stages of their relationship. However, after suffering from breast cancer in 2010 and again in 2023, the former tennis ace once again had to battle with health problems: this time it was two types of cancer, laryngeal and breast cancer, that afflicted her.

"When you adopt a child, it has to be about the child," said Lemigova at the time. "We thought we might get a call any minute to tell us we were having a baby. Instead, we are now battling cancer." Because of this, they were unable to continue the adoption process.

 Until now: Because apparently the health concerns have now been finally resolved - and Martina Navratilova can call herself a mother at the age of 67 ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hannes Maierhofer
Hannes Maierhofer
