Fuss over Signa plans

Shipyard: Greens also want a “green island”

Nachrichten
16.08.2024 06:01

A Danube island for Lower Austria? This is currently the subject of heated debate in Korneuburg. However, according to the ÖVP, a quick rededication is not on the cards.

The land belongs to René Benko's Signa and the city of Korneuburg: together they wanted to "develop" a new district directly on the Danube. Now that the Signa real estate tanker has run aground, people in Korneuburg - and beyond - are puzzling over what is to become of the controversial plans for the historic shipyard site. The SPÖ wants a Danube island on the peninsula - 4.4 hectares would have to be bought free for this, and new buildings would certainly be built on the mainland.

From an ecological point of view, it is nonsense to build expensive infrastructure in the middle of the Danube in times of climate change and increasing storm disasters.

Georg Ecker, Landtagsabgeordneter der Grünen

Local councillor Elisabeth Kerschbaum and Georg Ecker, member of parliament for the Green Party, point out that they have long been urging the "Signa concept" to be scrapped and the shipyard development project to be considered without building on the island. "We are therefore all the more pleased that the SPÖ is now also able to see the merits of this idea," explain the two politicians.

The ÖVP once again emphasized that there is no need to rush and that they would like to continue building under specific conditions.

Lukas Lusetzky
Folgen Sie uns auf