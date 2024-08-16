Shipyard: Greens also want a “green island”

The land belongs to René Benko's Signa and the city of Korneuburg: together they wanted to "develop" a new district directly on the Danube. Now that the Signa real estate tanker has run aground, people in Korneuburg - and beyond - are puzzling over what is to become of the controversial plans for the historic shipyard site. The SPÖ wants a Danube island on the peninsula - 4.4 hectares would have to be bought free for this, and new buildings would certainly be built on the mainland.