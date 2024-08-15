Israel demands release of 33 live hostages

Decisive talks - but expectations are low

According to its own statements, the Islamist Hamas will not negotiate any new conditions for a ceasefire or the release of hostages. The new Gaza talks in Qatar should only be about the implementation of the peace plan already presented by US President Joe Biden, but not about its details, dpa was told by circles within the group. They would "no longer accept any tactics" and had made this clear to the mediators. The mediators would only be informed about the talks in Doha if there were "serious intentions" on the part of Israel.