“High Women’s Day” in Tyrol with a long tradition

"Today we are honoring those people who, through their tireless efforts and extraordinary dedication, have committed themselves to the common good, our country and the protection of others in various areas of society. Be it in health and social services, culture and tradition, in clubs and emergency organizations, in sport, science, education, business or agriculture - they all have one thing in common: their selfless service strengthens the social fabric and inspires us all," emphasized LH Mattle in his speech.