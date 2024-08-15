Vorteilswelt
Ceremony and honors

“High Women’s Day” in Tyrol with a long tradition

Nachrichten
15.08.2024 18:00

On Thursday, Tyrol celebrated the traditional "High Women's Day" - as "Assumption Day" is known in Tyrol - with a wreath-laying ceremony in front of Andreas Hofer's grave in the Hofkirche, a church service in the Jesuit Church and a ceremony including honors in the Hofburg in Innsbruck.

On High Women's Day, Tyrol's Governor Anton Mattle and his South Tyrolean counterpart Arno Kompatscher traditionally honored the commitment of deserving citizens from Tyrol and South Tyrol in the Imperial Hofburg Palace in Innsbruck. 

In the Giant's Hall of the Innsbruck Hofburg, Tyrol and South Tyrol honored citizens with special merits.
In the Giant's Hall of the Innsbruck Hofburg, Tyrol and South Tyrol honored citizens with special merits.
(Bild: Land Tirol/Sedlak)

Cross of Merit and Medal of Merit
A total of 16 women and 30 men were awarded the Provincial Cross of Merit for their work on behalf of their homeland. In addition, a total of 153 people who have served the community in various areas were awarded the Provincial Medal of Merit.

Genuine lifesavers and heirs
In addition, 28 people were presented with the Tyrolean Lifesaving Medal for rescuing people from danger in 15 cases. 13 families were awarded the title of "Erbhof".

LH Mattle during his speech.
LH Mattle during his speech.
(Bild: Land Tirol/Sedlak)
Their selfless service strengthens the social fabric and inspires us all.

LH Anton Mattle

"Today we are honoring those people who, through their tireless efforts and extraordinary dedication, have committed themselves to the common good, our country and the protection of others in various areas of society. Be it in health and social services, culture and tradition, in clubs and emergency organizations, in sport, science, education, business or agriculture - they all have one thing in common: their selfless service strengthens the social fabric and inspires us all," emphasized LH Mattle in his speech.

Wreath-laying ceremony at the Andreas Hofer tomb in the Hofkirche.
Wreath-laying ceremony at the Andreas Hofer tomb in the Hofkirche.
(Bild: Land Tirol/Sedlak)
Customary reception in front of the Imperial Palace in Innsbruck.
Customary reception in front of the Imperial Palace in Innsbruck.
(Bild: Land Tirol/Sedlak)
Salute of honor at the customary reception in front of the Imperial Palace in Innsbruck.
Salute of honor at the customary reception in front of the Imperial Palace in Innsbruck.
(Bild: Land Tirol/Sedlak)

Mattle and his South Tyrolean counterpart once again emphasized the importance of honorary office. "The recipients are honored on behalf of the countless volunteers as a sign of gratitude and recognition," explained Kompatscher.

Long tradition in Tyrol
The awards were presented to personalities from North, South and East Tyrol. The "High Women's Day" is a public holiday that goes back to the Tyrolean freedom fighter Andreas Hofer. He had entrusted the province of Tyrol to the "Holy Virgin Mary" during the liberation struggle against the French and Bavarians in 1809. The "High Women's Day" has been celebrated in Tyrol since 1959.

