Ceremony and honors
“High Women’s Day” in Tyrol with a long tradition
On Thursday, Tyrol celebrated the traditional "High Women's Day" - as "Assumption Day" is known in Tyrol - with a wreath-laying ceremony in front of Andreas Hofer's grave in the Hofkirche, a church service in the Jesuit Church and a ceremony including honors in the Hofburg in Innsbruck.
On High Women's Day, Tyrol's Governor Anton Mattle and his South Tyrolean counterpart Arno Kompatscher traditionally honored the commitment of deserving citizens from Tyrol and South Tyrol in the Imperial Hofburg Palace in Innsbruck.
Cross of Merit and Medal of Merit
A total of 16 women and 30 men were awarded the Provincial Cross of Merit for their work on behalf of their homeland. In addition, a total of 153 people who have served the community in various areas were awarded the Provincial Medal of Merit.
Genuine lifesavers and heirs
In addition, 28 people were presented with the Tyrolean Lifesaving Medal for rescuing people from danger in 15 cases. 13 families were awarded the title of "Erbhof".
Their selfless service strengthens the social fabric and inspires us all.
LH Anton Mattle
"Today we are honoring those people who, through their tireless efforts and extraordinary dedication, have committed themselves to the common good, our country and the protection of others in various areas of society. Be it in health and social services, culture and tradition, in clubs and emergency organizations, in sport, science, education, business or agriculture - they all have one thing in common: their selfless service strengthens the social fabric and inspires us all," emphasized LH Mattle in his speech.
Mattle and his South Tyrolean counterpart once again emphasized the importance of honorary office. "The recipients are honored on behalf of the countless volunteers as a sign of gratitude and recognition," explained Kompatscher.
Long tradition in Tyrol
The awards were presented to personalities from North, South and East Tyrol. The "High Women's Day" is a public holiday that goes back to the Tyrolean freedom fighter Andreas Hofer. He had entrusted the province of Tyrol to the "Holy Virgin Mary" during the liberation struggle against the French and Bavarians in 1809. The "High Women's Day" has been celebrated in Tyrol since 1959.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.