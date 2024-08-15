ÖVP and Greens bicker over higher marriage age

Marriage age to be raised to 18

Unfortunately, the phenomenon of forced marriage also occurs in Austria, argues the ÖVP. "We must ensure that minors are not forced into marriage. That is why the age of marriage in Austria should be raised to 18", demanded ÖVP human rights spokesperson Gudrun Kugler and family spokesperson Norbert Sieber in a press release on Thursday. They have submitted a corresponding initiative to the Greens.