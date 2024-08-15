Audi driver rams road cyclist and speeds off

At the same time as the driver of a black Audi, a racing cyclist was traveling on the L29 from Egg in the direction of Egg-Großdorf on Monday morning. When the amateur athlete noticed the car, he drove closer to the right-hand side of the road to put more distance between himself and the car. On a left-hand bend, the Audi driver then tried to overtake the cyclist, but hit him, causing him to fall and lie injured on the asphalt.