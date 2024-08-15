Cyclist injured
Audi driver rams road cyclist and speeds off
The unknown driver who hit a racing cyclist between Egg and Egg-Großdorf at around 6.15 a.m. on Monday was apparently traveling at excessive speed. Although the cyclist remained lying injured after the fall, the driver didn't care and continued to accelerate.
At the same time as the driver of a black Audi, a racing cyclist was traveling on the L29 from Egg in the direction of Egg-Großdorf on Monday morning. When the amateur athlete noticed the car, he drove closer to the right-hand side of the road to put more distance between himself and the car. On a left-hand bend, the Audi driver then tried to overtake the cyclist, but hit him, causing him to fall and lie injured on the asphalt.
Suspected spinal injury
The unknown driver of the car didn't care much and drove on towards Großdorf and Lingenau. The emergency services were finally notified by following motorists who found the racing cyclist still lying on the road. They administered first aid until the ambulance arrived. After initial medical treatment, the injured man was taken to Dornbirn City Hospital by the ambulance service with a suspected spinal injury.
The police officers who were also present at the scene of the accident began searching for the fleeing driver, who according to witnesses was driving far too fast, and recovered vehicle parts. According to initial findings, the front passenger side of the car was damaged. The vehicle involved in the accident is also believed to be a black Audi A3, built between 2017 and 2020.
Anyone who can provide information about the damaged vehicle or the fleeing driver is asked to contact the Egg police station (phone 059/133-8124).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.