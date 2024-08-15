Vorteilswelt
He wanted cigarettes

Drunk man threatened trio with gas pistol

Nachrichten
15.08.2024 11:18

At 5.30 a.m. on Assumption Day, a 34-year-old wanted to buy cigarettes from a vending machine in Klagenfurt. Because he didn't have the ATM card required for proof of age, he wanted to borrow one from three boys - when he didn't get it, the heavily intoxicated man went crazy.

In Herrengasse in Klagenfurt, the 34-year-old approached three young men he did not know, aged 16, 18 and 20, and asked them to lend him their ATM cards for a short time. He did not have one.

However, none of the men were willing to do so and an argument ensued. The verbal argument moved to the vicinity of the 34-year-old's home.

He briefly disappeared into the house - and came back to the door armed with a gas pistol. He threatened the men with this weapon.

At the same time, police officers were on patrol in the area and noticed the armed man. The officers immediately intervened and asked him to put down the firearm. The drunk man complied with this request.

The 34-year-old was provisionally arrested and will be reported to the public prosecutor's office for making a dangerous threat and in accordance with the provisions of the Weapons Act once the investigation has been completed. The gas pistol was confiscated. All those involved were unharmed.

Kärntner Krone
Kärntner Krone
