A stop-off in the pristine Nenzigasttal valley

The broad-leaved sitter is also known as the broad-leaved marsh orchid and belongs to the orchid family. The perennial herbaceous plant grows to a height of between 20 and 100 centimetres and begins to sprout at the end of May. The flowering period then extends from July to the end of August. The plant's sturdy stem is bare, with oval leaves four to ten centimeters wide at the lower end. The flowers are white-pink to greenish and have the typical orchid structure. After pollination, capsule fruits develop which open in August and September, allowing the seeds to fall out. This species often grows on forest edges and clearings, as it prefers light to semi-shady growth sites. To a certain extent, this plant species is undemanding with regard to the lime content of the soil. This gives it a great advantage over other plants: The broad-leaved helleborine can adapt well and thrives in marshland as well as on forest soil or on the seashore.