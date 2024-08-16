Most beautiful hiking routes
A stop-off in the pristine Nenzigasttal valley
Today, mountain expert Rubina Bergauer presents a leisurely tour with paths leading from Klösterle up to the Nenzigastalpe - a beautiful place for a break in the middle of a natural alpine landscape. If you're lucky, you might come across some particularly cute mountain dwellers.
The current high temperatures call for hikes that are not too strenuous - and paths that are at least partly in the shade. Of course, it is an advantage to set off first thing in the morning so that you can complete the most strenuous part of the tour before the sun reaches its peak. Headgear, sun protection and plenty of water should not be missing from any rucksack.
Facts and figures
Type: leisurely alpine hike Starting point: Klösterle village center, Klostertal
Duration: around three hours (there/back)
Ascent: approx. 470 meters in altitude to be mastered
Equipment: hiking boots with good tread soles, daypack with sufficient drinks, sun protection, clothing suitable for the weather, possibly hiking poles for the descent
Refreshment stops: Alpe Nenzigast (only cash payment possible)
Public transport: Bus route 720S from Bludenz train station
Notes: especially at weekends, the goods road to the Alpe is also a popular e-bike route
The Nenzigastalpe is located in the beautiful Verwall, nestled between the Burtschakopf (2244 meters), the Eisentaler Spitzen (2753 meters) and the Kaltenberg (2896 meters). The quiet alpine pasture is a great place to stop for a bite to eat. You can also buy cheese and butter from our own production. The Nenzigasttal can be reached on foot from Klösterle or Langen am Arlberg in around one and a half to two hours.
Today's tour starts in Klösterle. From the village center, head towards the swimming pool, where the path to the Alpe is already signposted. Walk along the Alfenz for a short distance and then cross a bridge to the opposite bank of the stream. There you climb steadily uphill through the forest. This is already the most strenuous part of this hike.
Finally, the narrow forest path leads onto a goods road and continues on the right hand side past the Schwendehütte. In between, there is an impressive view down into the Klostertal valley. Then, following the signpost, turn left into the Nenzigasttal valley. There, the path runs right next to the rushing Nenzigastbach stream. Now it is not far until you reach your destination at 1467 meters above sea level. Just above the snack station, you have a wonderful view into the narrow, still largely unspoilt valley, which is lined with steep peaks.
Botany
The broad-leaved sitter is also known as the broad-leaved marsh orchid and belongs to the orchid family. The perennial herbaceous plant grows to a height of between 20 and 100 centimetres and begins to sprout at the end of May. The flowering period then extends from July to the end of August. The plant's sturdy stem is bare, with oval leaves four to ten centimeters wide at the lower end. The flowers are white-pink to greenish and have the typical orchid structure. After pollination, capsule fruits develop which open in August and September, allowing the seeds to fall out. This species often grows on forest edges and clearings, as it prefers light to semi-shady growth sites. To a certain extent, this plant species is undemanding with regard to the lime content of the soil. This gives it a great advantage over other plants: The broad-leaved helleborine can adapt well and thrives in marshland as well as on forest soil or on the seashore.
If you don't want to hike back the same way after a refreshment stop, you can continue to the Bettleralpe, which can be reached in around one and a half hours from the Nenzigastalpe. The route is not particularly difficult, but the scenery is very beautiful.
Cute mountain dwellers with adorable offspring
With a bit of luck, you will come across marmot offspring on the way through the Nenzigasttal valley, which are making their first independent excursions outdoors. The adult animals are normally very shy and nothing escapes their watchful gaze. The young, on the other hand, still seem a little clueless. If you keep quiet, you have a good chance of seeing them playing and exploring without even needing binoculars.
The cute rodents can also suffer from the rising temperatures: Marmots have few sweat glands and do not pant. They cannot tolerate high temperatures well and easily become heat-stressed. On hot days like these, they can therefore only be found outside their burrow during the cooler off-peak hours (early morning and evening).
Alpine marmots live in colonies consisting of a dominant pair and their younger relatives. After a gestation period of around thirty days, the female gives birth to two to five young. These leave home after around two years and look for a new colony. The little marmots in the Nenzigasttal valley still have some time to wait.
The path towards the Nenzigastalpe is lined with steep peaks to the right and left. Shortly before the highest point of today's hike, there are always wonderful views of the pristine valley. A young marmot foraging for roots, leaves, herbs and grasses. Winter reserves are eaten over the summer.
