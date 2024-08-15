"A big dream"
Music legend becomes a sponsor of Bundesliga club
Herbert Grönemeyer will be VfL Bochum's sleeve sponsor in the DFB Cup. The team will wear "HG 4630 Bochum" on their sleeves for the first time in Sunday's match, the club announced. This is a reference to the anniversary of the double platinum album by the musician, who has legendary status in Germany.
Grönemeyer's album "4630 Bochum" was released in 1984. In the first round of the cup, the club will face promoted second division side Jahn Regensburg.
"It was always a big dream of mine to play in the Ruhrstadion in a VfL shirt," Herbert Grönemeyer is quoted as saying. He did not succeed in doing so. But he is delighted to have "at least made it onto the jersey". He wishes the club the greatest possible success both for the cup season and in the German Bundesliga.
Shirt sale for charity
The club also wants to support charitable organizations with the jersey. For each jersey, 10 euros of the sales price of the limited-edition jerseys will go to the "Tafel Bochum & Wattenscheid e.V. - Kindertafel" and the "Suppenküche Bochum e.V.". They will also receive the amount raised from the auction of worn jerseys.
