Friend discovers bodies of mother and children
A relative comes across a gruesome scene of bloodshed while checking on a family home in the district of Tulln (Lower Austria). She finds the bodies of a 29-year-old mother and her two children (aged 5 and 8).
Despite the sunshine, a deep shadow hangs over the small community in the district of Tulln (Lower Austria): Three dead have been mourned (see video above).
The first witness to the terrible murder drama was one of Nicole's relatives. As the 29-year-old had not turned up at her workplace, her friend went to check on her. But when she entered the house, she recoiled in horror. Because she came across three dead bodies: The mother of two and her daughters, an eight-year-old and a five-year-old girl, were lying on the floor covered in blood. Apparently killed.
Our crime scene investigators are working at full speed to clarify the background to this bloody crime. It is still too early to give a detailed account of the horrific crime.
Stefan Pfandler, Leiter des LKA-Niederösterreich
While relatives were comforted by the crisis intervention team next to the garage, the question of the motive remained unanswered. Rumor has it that there had already been a crisis between the children's mother Nicole and their father.
"Our crime scene investigators are working at full speed to clarify the background to this bloody crime. It is still too early to give a precise account of the horrific course of events", says Stefan Pfandler from the Lower Austrian State Criminal Police Office.
Eerie parallel to the quintuple murder of a mother
If we flash back to 2016 to Schildberg, not far away, a horror drama has a gruesomely bloody parallel to the current family drama.
There, a woman wiped out her family. The mother of three shot her daughter (6), her sons (7 and 9 years old) and her brother (40) with a handgun in an abandoned inn before lying down in her mother's bed and then killing her too. The woman then shot herself in the head.
She took the reason why she caused this bloodbath to her grave. It may have been the excessive demands of caring for her cancer-stricken mother (59).
Devilish plan
However, there was a diabolical plan behind the drama. The mother-of-three had already signed her children out of school so that no one would notice their absence.
A macabre detail: In the course of her act of madness, the 35-year-old killed two of the family's dogs. Apparently so that not a spark of life would remain at the massacre site, the place of her former happiness ...
