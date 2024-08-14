WHO declares global emergency due to Mpox

Hundreds of deaths already

The African health authority AfricaCDC has already reported more than 14,000 suspected cases and more than 500 deaths from the Democratic Republic of Congo and neighboring countries this year. Only a small proportion of these have been confirmed in the laboratory. However, it has already declared an emergency for Africa. This will allow more funds to be mobilized to help countries contain the disease. The WHO receives fewer than 1000 laboratory-confirmed cases a month from all over the world. It assumes that not all cases are detected due to a lack of testing capacity.