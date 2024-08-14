Vorteilswelt
Reach ranking

3.5 million readers per month give krone.at 1st place

Nachrichten
14.08.2024 12:42

Once again, the "Krone" proves its brand strength in the online media market. In the latest Austrian Web Analysis (ÖWA), krone.at is once again the clear leader in all relevant metrics.

The ÖWA is considered the hardest currency for the online market and monitors all hits - the latest monthly evaluation for July 2024 shows the following rankings:

In terms of "unique users" (people actually reached), the "Krone" news portal is more than 500,000 ahead of its nearest competitor.

Unique users

Jul.24

Jun.24

krone.at

3.482.859

3.498.778

today.at

2.953.792

2.768.399

derstandard.at

2.868.852

2.877.237

oe24.at

2.825.748

2.697.956

kleinezeitung.at

2.434.155

2.346.229

meinbezirk.at

2.323.377

2.426.820

kurier.at

1.972.244

1.938.629

diepresse.com

1.113.187

1.402.340

orf.at

-

-

In the case of "unique clients" (end devices such as smartphones or PCs), the lead is in some cases in the millions.

Unique clients

Jul.24

Jun.24

krone.at

6.136.380

6.184.864

derstandard.at

5.324.630

5.153.200

oe24.at

5.110.128

4.740.335

today.at

4.597.522

4.053.760

kleinezeitung.at

4.065.072

3.763.860

meinbezirk.at

3.290.088

3.504.000

kurier.at

3.192.578

3.061.256

diepresse.com

1.624.607

1.990.439

orf.at

-

-

The lead of krone.at is also particularly evident in the "visits" (page visits) and "page views" (individual page views within the website), where the "Krone" has more than double the lead with a good 51 and 187 million respectively.

The "Krone" editorial team provides you with exciting, informative and unique stories online around the clock - on the krone.at website, on krone.tv and on social media. There and in our forum, we welcome around one million comments every month. The Plus and epaper offerings are also proving increasingly popular: the "Krone" already has more than 60,000 active digital subscribers.

The entire "Krone" team would like to thank our readers for their great interest and many years of loyalty!

