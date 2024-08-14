Reach ranking
3.5 million readers per month give krone.at 1st place
Once again, the "Krone" proves its brand strength in the online media market. In the latest Austrian Web Analysis (ÖWA), krone.at is once again the clear leader in all relevant metrics.
The ÖWA is considered the hardest currency for the online market and monitors all hits - the latest monthly evaluation for July 2024 shows the following rankings:
In terms of "unique users" (people actually reached), the "Krone" news portal is more than 500,000 ahead of its nearest competitor.
Unique users
Jul.24
Jun.24
krone.at
3.482.859
3.498.778
today.at
2.953.792
2.768.399
derstandard.at
2.868.852
2.877.237
oe24.at
2.825.748
2.697.956
kleinezeitung.at
2.434.155
2.346.229
meinbezirk.at
2.323.377
2.426.820
kurier.at
1.972.244
1.938.629
diepresse.com
1.113.187
1.402.340
orf.at
-
-
In the case of "unique clients" (end devices such as smartphones or PCs), the lead is in some cases in the millions.
Unique clients
Jul.24
Jun.24
krone.at
6.136.380
6.184.864
derstandard.at
5.324.630
5.153.200
oe24.at
5.110.128
4.740.335
today.at
4.597.522
4.053.760
kleinezeitung.at
4.065.072
3.763.860
meinbezirk.at
3.290.088
3.504.000
kurier.at
3.192.578
3.061.256
diepresse.com
1.624.607
1.990.439
orf.at
-
-
The lead of krone.at is also particularly evident in the "visits" (page visits) and "page views" (individual page views within the website), where the "Krone" has more than double the lead with a good 51 and 187 million respectively.
The "Krone" editorial team provides you with exciting, informative and unique stories online around the clock - on the krone.at website, on krone.tv and on social media. There and in our forum, we welcome around one million comments every month. The Plus and epaper offerings are also proving increasingly popular: the "Krone" already has more than 60,000 active digital subscribers.
The entire "Krone" team would like to thank our readers for their great interest and many years of loyalty!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
