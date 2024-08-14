“Sports friend” of Seisenbacher sentenced

Testimony or interpretation?

A 75-year-old man who already played a role in the abuse proceedings has to take his seat in the courtroom - as a witness. Over a decade ago, the man, who also came from the judo scene, recorded a conversation with Seisenbacher at the police station. When asked about the allegations of abuse, the former professional athlete told him that the victims had already reached the "permitted age". During the trial six years later, he finally rowed back, stating before the jury that he had only interpreted Seisenbacher's facial expressions and gestures in this way.