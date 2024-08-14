Extreme weather makes Upper Austria. Farmers in trouble

Extreme weather causes concern

While the storms in the west and south of the country, some of which were very severe, even caused total losses in arable crops and grassland, the drought is making itself felt in the north and east: "In many regions, the rainfall deficit and the high temperatures of recent weeks are making themselves felt. The soil has dried out, which is having a negative impact on plant development and is therefore jeopardizing crop yields," reports Wolfgang Winkler. "The first signs of drought damage are already visible, particularly in grassland and maize. The rainfall and temperatures over the next few days and weeks will be decisive!"