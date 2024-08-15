Vorteilswelt
My favorite tour

Great views by e-bike from the Flathalm

Nachrichten
15.08.2024 17:00

Today we invite you on a rather leisurely e-bike tour. Our tour starts in Tobadill above Landeck. With a bit of luck, you can park right in front of the town hall.

comment0 Kommentare

From the well-signposted access road to Ruetzen, above the church opposite the municipal office, always follow the signs for "Flathalm" uphill to the east. Continue through a settlement towards Ruetzen, past beautiful mountain farms to a bridge.

On the right, you have a magnificent view of the lower-lying Trisanna valley basin with the famous railroad bridge. The view stretches far up into the Arlberg region and to the left into Paznaun.

Toni and Franz enjoy the beautiful view on the tour. (Bild: Silberberger Toni)
Toni and Franz enjoy the beautiful view on the tour.
(Bild: Silberberger Toni)

Brunch in a class of its own
The less strenuous e-bike tour in the Samnaun group takes us further up through the shady mountain forest to the Flathalm, a simple but well-run mountain hut. The mountain farmers Emanuel and his cousin Marcell have a very special relationship with their brown cattle.

Every Monday at 11 a.m., after a pleasant bike tour from Tobadill, you are treated to a first-class brunch.

(Bild: Toni Silberberger)
(Bild: Toni Silberberger)

Marcell and Emanuel welcome you with homemade jams, honey from their own production, fresh goat's and cow's milk from the Flathalm, organic eggs from their own chickens, including a hot drink (coffee, tea or cocoa) and much more.

Facts and figures

  • Travel time: 1.30 hours
  • Distance: Total loop 14 km
  • Difference in altitude: 590 meters uphill, 600 meters downhill
  • Requirements: An e-bike route suitable for everyone, well-maintained forest road, rewarded with beautiful views of the Stanzertal and Paznaun Valley. Helmet, knee protection, gloves, first-aid kit and water bottle are obligatory.
  • Refreshment stop: Flathalm, 0650/ 4169200
  • Parking: Tobadill community center

After this refreshment stop on the Flathalm, the sprightly seniors return to Tobadill through the Planwald forest to the west of the mountain pasture. An e-bike route that is suitable for everyone and does not present any difficulties.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Franz Posch
Franz Posch
Toni Silberberger
Toni Silberberger
