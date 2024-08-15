My favorite tour
Great views by e-bike from the Flathalm
Today we invite you on a rather leisurely e-bike tour. Our tour starts in Tobadill above Landeck. With a bit of luck, you can park right in front of the town hall.
From the well-signposted access road to Ruetzen, above the church opposite the municipal office, always follow the signs for "Flathalm" uphill to the east. Continue through a settlement towards Ruetzen, past beautiful mountain farms to a bridge.
On the right, you have a magnificent view of the lower-lying Trisanna valley basin with the famous railroad bridge. The view stretches far up into the Arlberg region and to the left into Paznaun.
Brunch in a class of its own
The less strenuous e-bike tour in the Samnaun group takes us further up through the shady mountain forest to the Flathalm, a simple but well-run mountain hut. The mountain farmers Emanuel and his cousin Marcell have a very special relationship with their brown cattle.
Every Monday at 11 a.m., after a pleasant bike tour from Tobadill, you are treated to a first-class brunch.
Marcell and Emanuel welcome you with homemade jams, honey from their own production, fresh goat's and cow's milk from the Flathalm, organic eggs from their own chickens, including a hot drink (coffee, tea or cocoa) and much more.
Facts and figures
- Travel time: 1.30 hours
- Distance: Total loop 14 km
- Difference in altitude: 590 meters uphill, 600 meters downhill
- Requirements: An e-bike route suitable for everyone, well-maintained forest road, rewarded with beautiful views of the Stanzertal and Paznaun Valley. Helmet, knee protection, gloves, first-aid kit and water bottle are obligatory.
- Refreshment stop: Flathalm, 0650/ 4169200
- Parking: Tobadill community center
After this refreshment stop on the Flathalm, the sprightly seniors return to Tobadill through the Planwald forest to the west of the mountain pasture. An e-bike route that is suitable for everyone and does not present any difficulties.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
