It's fixed now!
“Mausi”: Plans for Lugner’s farewell are still open
On Wednesday morning, "Mausi" Lugner was still saying that there were no concrete plans for the funeral service for Richard Lugner. But now everything has suddenly happened very quickly: the society builder will be buried on August 31.
On Wednesday, "Mausi" was unable to confirm current media reports about how the Viennese society lion and shopping center operator will pass away. However, the family is receiving support from Vienna's cathedral priest Anton Faber, emphasized Christina Lugner.
Cathedral priest "always there for us"
Faber was due to perform the blessing of the 91-year-old entrepreneur's sixth marriage to 42-year-old Simone in St. Stephen's Cathedral in October and has been a friend of the Lugner family for many years. "I spoke to Toni on the phone as soon as it happened," Christina Lugner told APA.
Faber is on vacation, but has also spoken to her daughter. "He is the best pastor in the country" and is "really always there for us", said Lugner. "It's nice to have spiritual support, especially in times of need."
Touching farewell in Lugner City
Lugner confirmed that a book of condolences had been opened to the public at the Lugner City shopping center in Vienna. The family had already signed the front, explained his fourth of six wives and mother of their daughter Jaqueline.
There are plans to show obituary messages on video in the Lugner City movie theater with free admission. That was her daughter's idea, praised Lugner and burst into tears.
The ex-wife of Richard Lugner emphasized that among the many mourners are also customers from the very beginning since the opening of Lugner City in 1990. "How popular this person was" is also shown by the interest shown by foreign media, including "People" magazine from the USA, which also reported online on the passing of the socialite, Christina Lugner noted.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.