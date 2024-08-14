Tough message
Leverkusen boss rages: “Don’t think much of Eberl”
Leverkusen's CEO Fernando Carro has publicly lashed out at Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl. "I don't think much of Max Eberl," was the message from the Bayer boss. The background to this is probably the anger surrounding the possible transfer of defensive boss Jonathan Tah.
Carro took part in a meeting with representatives of several Leverkusen fan clubs together with managing director Simon Rolfes and was quite aggressive. "Well, I don't think much of Max Eberl, absolutely nothing!" the 60-year-old told the group.
The background to this was the discussions surrounding a possible transfer of defensive boss Tah to Munich. The record champions are said to have long since reached an agreement with the international and the 28-year-old is also keen to join Bayern. However, no agreement has yet been reached between the clubs.
Irritations surrounding Tah
The transfer was also blocked by the insistence from Bayern's management that players would have to be sold first. This happened with the double transfer of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui to Manchester United and yet Bayern now appear to be backing down.
While the reigning champions expected Munich to increase their offer, Bayern have backtracked. "We are very, very happy with the squad we have at our disposal. Hiroki Ito will also be back in a few weeks. We have some players who can play several positions. We are well positioned," emphasized sporting director Christoph Freund recently.
Statements that were met with astonishment in Leverkusen. After all, Tah had been the subject of interest in Munich for weeks. Bayer had probably already prepared themselves for a transfer and now feel that they've been left out in the cold. "I wouldn't negotiate with Eberl," Carro added defiantly. It is currently unclear what will happen with Tah. However, the atmosphere between the two clubs now appears to be quite poisoned.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.