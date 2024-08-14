Contract until the Olympics
It’s official: Malysz brings Stöckl to Poland!
Now it's official! Alexander Stöckl will take over the position of Sports Director for Ski Jumping and Nordic Combined in Poland. The 50-year-old Tyrolean has signed a contract until the end of the 2025/26 Olympic season: "I hope that we can build a strong team together."
After the separation from the Norwegian Ski Association at the end of May, rumors quickly surfaced in the Polish media that successful coach Alexander Stöckl would become the new sports director in Poland.
Poland's Ski President Adam Malysz has now clarified the situation. The 50-year-old Tyrolean will take up his position as Sports Director for Ski Jumping and Nordic Combined on August 1st.
I am very pleased that Alex has joined our team. He is an excellent coach and has extensive experience in ski jumping. We were looking for someone like him to manage these disciplines.
For the Polish national hero, Stöckl was the preferred candidate for this important position: "I am very pleased that Alex has joined our team. He is an excellent coach and has extensive experience in ski jumping. We were looking for someone like him to manage these disciplines."
Lots of know-how from Austria
Malysz continues to rely on a lot of know-how from Austria. With Thomas Thurnbichler (head coach) and Matthias Hafele (technical manager), two former ÖSV employees are already working in the men's ski jumping team.
Stöckl, who has won every title with the Norwegian ski jumpers, will not only create a long-term strategy, the family man will also oversee the training system: "I hope that by sharing my experience we can build a strong team together and secure the future of our sport for many years to come."
