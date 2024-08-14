AK price comparison
How much parents can save on school supplies
A good part of the summer vacation is over, the start of school is approaching and with it the purchase of pencils, exercise books, etc. The Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor (AK) consumer protection department has surveyed the prices of school supplies and the results show that you can save a lot of money if you shop carefully.
The price of a sample shopping basket for a first-grader ranges from 73 euros with inexpensive products to 129 euros with brand-name products, and between 113 euros and 189 euros for a middle schooler. The survey was based on school article lists for first grade elementary school and middle school. The prices of the individual items were compared at nine suppliers.
Take advantage of promotional prices
According to a detailed result, it is not necessarily the case that branded goods are significantly more expensive. This is because some retailers offer promotional prices on various product groups, even if only for a short time. This means that you can make "noticeable savings" on expensive items, say the consumer advocates. The AK advises caution with cheaper products, as it is not uncommon to have to buy several of them, which is why the bill is not so small in the end.
Stores pack "school backpacks"
Service and advice in the respective stores were also examined. For example, most stationery chains allow customers to hand in lists of the school items they need and collect the parcel at an agreed time.
