Kylie Jenner defends herself against Ozempic accusations
In an interview with British "Vogue", Kylie Jenner has not only defended herself against the Ozempic allegations, but also revealed that her son Aire had not just two, but three different names.
Her son was born Wolf - before she announced twelve months later that she had renamed him Aire. Now Kylie Jenner revealed in an interview with the fashion magazine that she had even found a third name for her baby during her severe hormonal fluctuations after the birth: Knight.
Aire now has the "perfect name"
The 27-year-old revealed that she and her partner at the time, Travis Scott, decided immediately after the birth that Wolf was not right for their child. They then called him Knight "for a long time" within the family. Her six-year-old daughter Stormi "still remembers to this day that Aire used to be called Knight".
The celebrity mom then always pretends she doesn't know what her daughter is talking about. However, the make-up product billionaire insists that her little one now has "the perfect name". Travis and she had chosen a new name before the boy's first birthday: "It means 'God's lion'".
"Felt like a failure"
Jenner also reveals that she suffered from severe postpartum depression: "My baby blues lasted a year. It was a very difficult time for me mentally and hormonally. I remember calling my mother crying because I didn't know what to call my son. It made me feel like a failure."
In the meantime, however, Kylie "finally feels like my old self again". She has had to learn not to put too much pressure on herself: "I've realized that I have a healthy, beautiful boy."
Defends herself against Ozempic rumors
With the photo shoot for "Vogue", she also proves that she has her old pre-pregnancy figure back. But not with the help of the new weight loss miracle cure Ozempic.
"People have forgotten that I gained 60 pounds (around 27 kilos) before my daughter was born and got pregnant again as soon as I lost the pregnancy weight," she grumbles about unrealistic comparisons made by some fans.
"No empathy" from fans
It took her three months to motivate herself to start working out again because of her hormonal fluctuations. As a result, she now has the (dream) figure back that she had before her pregnancy with Stormi.
But Jenner is furious about all the nasty speculation - first about her being overweight and now about her ideal weight: "As a mother, I just didn't get enough empathy from people. And a lot of other moms feel the same way I do."
