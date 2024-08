Christopher Seiler leaves supergroup AUT Of ORDA

A bang in the Austro music world: Christopher Seiler has announced that he is leaving the successful all-star project AUT Of ORDA. Just a few days ago, Seiler, Paul Pizzera and Daniel Fellner wowed audiences at the "Krone" festival in Linz, and with their debut album "Das Empörium schlägt zurück" they conquered the charts and the hearts of fans a few months ago. Seiler's departure probably comes as less of a surprise to him than to the band's fans. The background.