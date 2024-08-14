Kum gach uma to the Harvest Festival

Stroll from farm to farm

Getting to know the different farms and their regional specialties is the motto: that's why we set off with Heidi to the Durzbauer distillery. "You can also learn how to bake bread with me," she chats. Even at an altitude of less than 1,000 meters, it's easy to get to know each other in Salzburger Land. And this is not only due to the finest brandies that can be tasted at the Durzbauer distillery on the Wallner family farm.