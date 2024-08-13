Dealing cocaine in broad daylight

What used to take place late at night and in dark alleyways has now become a public act - drug dealing in Vorarlberg. This is also the case with the Chechen (20), who has several previous convictions, has a massive drug problem himself and still lives with his mother in the lowlands. This time, the man has been charged with unauthorized handling of drugs and theft in the period from April to the beginning of August this year. Not only did he himself consume marijuana and cocaine heavily during this time, he also did not shy away from carrying out his drug deals in the middle of the day in Dornbirn's pedestrian zone. After stealing almost 45 grams of the white powder from another dealer, he was finally arrested.