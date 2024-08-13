Trial in Feldkirch
Dealing cocaine in broad daylight
A 20-year-old Chechen drug dealer was sentenced to prison on Tuesday at Feldkirch Regional Court. He had not disguised his shady dealings very well.
What used to take place late at night and in dark alleyways has now become a public act - drug dealing in Vorarlberg. This is also the case with the Chechen (20), who has several previous convictions, has a massive drug problem himself and still lives with his mother in the lowlands. This time, the man has been charged with unauthorized handling of drugs and theft in the period from April to the beginning of August this year. Not only did he himself consume marijuana and cocaine heavily during this time, he also did not shy away from carrying out his drug deals in the middle of the day in Dornbirn's pedestrian zone. After stealing almost 45 grams of the white powder from another dealer, he was finally arrested.
During the trial, the accused pleaded guilty to the charges. When asked by Judge Sabrina Tagwercher how he envisioned his future, he replied: "I urgently need therapy." Defense lawyer Michael Hofer points to the defendant's strong family ties: "Mother and siblings do everything for my client."
Due to the many previous convictions, the judge nevertheless imposes eight months' imprisonment. In addition, a conditional suspended sentence of seven months from a previous conviction was revoked. This means a total of 15 months in prison. The suspended sentence is extended to five years. Whether the application for therapy instead of punishment is approved now depends on a psychological report. The sentence is final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.