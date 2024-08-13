Banksy sets zoo animals free in his latest work

Unknown person graffitied rhinoceros

However, art in public spaces is susceptible to vandalism. For example, a masked man graffitied the rhinoceros just a few hours after it was unveiled. A video published by the BBC shows the unidentified man using a spray can to put a tag on the animal's underbelly. The action only lasted a few seconds. The man then disappeared without a word and did not respond to frustrated shouts - "Why are you doing this?" - from onlookers.