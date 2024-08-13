New plans
ÖSV skier hangs up her skis
The 30-year-old Tyrolean Rosina Schneeberger is ending her skiing career. "It's been a hell of a ride, so many ups and downs and injuries that now make me say I'm no longer prepared to take the full risk required to compete with the best in this sport," she explains on Instagram.
She made her World Cup debut in March 2013 and competed in a total of 49 World Cup and 133 European Cup races. Her best World Cup result was a ninth place in the Alpine Combined; in the European Cup, the 30-year-old achieved eleven podium finishes, including two victories. Three bronze medals at the Junior World Championships are among her best successes.
"It was a hell of a ride ...
Schneeberger was repeatedly affected by injuries and setbacks in her career. She writes: "My journey in recent years has not always been easy and of course this decision was not an easy one, as skiing has been an important part of my life, bringing me unforgettable experiences, valuable friendships and success! It's been a hell of a ride, so many ups and downs and injuries that now make me say I'm no longer willing to take the full risk required to compete with the best in the sport."
"I may not have achieved all my dreams, but I'm really proud and grateful for the years of hard work, battles, comebacks and for not giving up on myself! Every challenge, every setback and every victory has made me who I am today," Schneeberger continues.
Plans for the future
And she also reveals what her next plans are in ski retirement. "Next winter, I would like to run a food truck with my sister in the Mayrhofen ski resort. The final exam for the state ski instructor is still planned and all doors are still open for me at the BMF (customs sports)," she is quoted as saying in the ÖSV press release.
