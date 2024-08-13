ÖSV skier hangs up her skis

"It was a hell of a ride ...

Schneeberger was repeatedly affected by injuries and setbacks in her career. She writes: "My journey in recent years has not always been easy and of course this decision was not an easy one, as skiing has been an important part of my life, bringing me unforgettable experiences, valuable friendships and success! It's been a hell of a ride, so many ups and downs and injuries that now make me say I'm no longer willing to take the full risk required to compete with the best in the sport."