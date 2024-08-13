Immeasurable grief
“Mausi” Lugner: “Life ends, love never does”
Visibly moved, Christina "Mausi" Lugner appeared before the press in Vienna on Tuesday morning to make a statement on Richard Lugner's death on behalf of the family.
"Life ends at some point, love never ends," she explained and paid tribute to the deceased socialite as a "unique person."
Book of condolences in Lugner City
A book of condolences would be opened in the main square of Lugner City "in the late afternoon or tomorrow".
"I would like to thank you on behalf of the whole family for the huge, wonderful outpouring of sympathy from all over the world," said Christina Lugner, who kept fighting back tears, at the Strandcafe on the Old Danube. She owed Richard a great deal, "he was the man of my life".
Jacqueline wants to carry on Lugner's legacy
The mourning is for the family, but also for all friends and acquaintances. They can express their grief in the book of condolence and also describe their experiences with the deceased.
Richard Lugner had a handshake quality and listened to people's needs and concerns. In addition, the master builder had worked everything out for himself, according to "Mausi".
Their daughter Jaqueline would do everything in her power to continue his legacy. She would be in shock. "We lie in each other's arms at home and cry, then we tell each other funny stories about Richard again and laugh together."
"Nothing fixed yet" for the funeral
Various media outlets had reported on the planned funeral in the Kaasgraben parish in Döbling. According to Christina Lugner, "nothing has been finalized yet". "But you will find out everything."
Finally, "Mausi" addressed her "Mörtel" directly: "If you can see us from above, look down and say 'Alles Walzer' at the next Opera Ball."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
