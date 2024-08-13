Due to storms
Wagrainer Straße has to be closed for 14 days
St. Johann was hit hard by the storms on Tuesday night. The B163 (Wagrainer Straße) was washed out and must therefore be closed for two weeks. A single-lane solution is being worked on.
Thunderstorms led to mudslides on the B163 (Wagrainer Straße) over a length of around one kilometer on Tuesday night. The road connection was partially washed out due to the heavy rainfall. As a result, the road link in Pongau is completely closed between St. Johann and Wagrain. According to the Pongau district authority, the clean-up work will take at least two weeks. The only alternative route is via the A10, the Tauern highway. As things stand at present, no people were injured in the mudslide.
"The road is mired over a length of around one kilometer. It was partially washed away by the Wagrainer Ache. The B163 will therefore be closed for at least two weeks for clean-up work and safety reasons. A one-lane solution is being worked on at full speed, but it is not yet clear when this will be possible," says Pongau disaster control officer Michael Rachensperger.
"But it wasn't just the B163 that was affected during the night, the Grossarl state road and the B311 between Schwarzach and Lend also had to be repeatedly closed at short notice. The road maintenance staff and private companies are working flat out to repair the damage. Now all the torrent barriers have to be dredged free so that they can absorb material again in the next possible thunderstorm," explains Rachensperger.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.