Wagrainer Straße has to be closed for 14 days

Thunderstorms led to mudslides on the B163 (Wagrainer Straße) over a length of around one kilometer on Tuesday night. The road connection was partially washed out due to the heavy rainfall. As a result, the road link in Pongau is completely closed between St. Johann and Wagrain. According to the Pongau district authority, the clean-up work will take at least two weeks. The only alternative route is via the A10, the Tauern highway. As things stand at present, no people were injured in the mudslide.