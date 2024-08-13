Two trains and ten cars trapped between mudslides

Shortly after 7.30 pm, a mudslide hit the Karwendelbahn line in the Martinswand area. "A train traveling towards Seefeld got caught in the debris and got stuck in it. Initially, around 40 passengers were to be evacuated to the next train heading towards Innsbruck with the help of the ÖBB operations manager and emergency services. However, another mudslide came down, blocking the onward journey of this second train so that it could not reach the stuck train," according to ÖBB.