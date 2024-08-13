Trump on “coup” and “nuclear warming”

Trump angry about Democratic candidate swap

During the interview, Trump expressed his displeasure that Vice President Kamala Harris will run as the Democratic candidate for the presidential election in November instead of President Joe Biden. He falsely described this as a "coup" and claimed that Harris had not given an interview since this "deception" began. Trump had overtaken Biden in many polls in the battleground states that are likely to be decisive for the outcome of the election on November 5, but is now behind Harris in some of these states.