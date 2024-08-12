Closest confidant
Beauty doctor Worseg: “Richard fell asleep”
He was one of Richard Lugner's closest confidants: In an interview, beauty doctor Artur Worseg spoke about the death of Richard Lugner.
He was called by Richard Lugner's daughter Jacqueline at around 8 a.m. on Monday morning, explained Artur Worseg in an interview with Puls 24. "She said: 'He's not well'."
Simone alerted the ambulance
He then drove to the Lugner villa in Vienna-Döbling, where he arrived at the same time as Jacky. The emergency doctor was already there at the time, but "there was nothing more we could do", says Worseg. They had tried to resuscitate Lugner - but without success.
Lugner's wife Simone "obviously found him in the morning, then informed the emergency doctor and called Jacqueline", the beauty doctor explained.
Particularly difficult for daughter Jacqueline
As a good friend of the family, Worseg knows that it is particularly difficult for daughter Jacqueline at the moment. "She has had the opportunity to say goodbye to him and I have stood by her." Nevertheless, she is "torn between not wanting to accept it and emptiness and despair".
Simone Lugner and Lugner's ex-wife "Mausi" Lugner were naturally also deeply saddened, Worseg added. Of course, everyone knew that Mörtel was "old", "but somehow Richard was for everyone and everyone thought he would easily make it to 100".
In view of his state of health, however, the death of the society builder did not come as a surprise, according to Worseg. After all, he only had to undergo heart surgery in July. The 91-year-old was also plagued by complaints in his lower back. "His health got progressively worse," says Worseg.
"He fell asleep"
Worseg finally explained the cause of death: "He fell asleep. And when you fall asleep at that age, it's usually the heart that stops beating. It's one of the most merciful deaths you can experience: Falling asleep and not waking up again. That was granted to him and that is also worthy of him, such a death."
It is not yet known when Richard Lugner's funeral will take place. However, the Opera Ball zampano will find his final resting place in Grinzing, as he recently revealed to the Krone.
"He staged it all, just as his life was staged," Worseg concluded.
