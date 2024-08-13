Vorteilswelt
Controversial regulation

Uproar over “fines” for smaller clubs

Nachrichten
13.08.2024 05:55

Anyone who doesn't help with setting up and dismantling at the village festival in Felixdorf has to pay money to other clubs. The measure caused a stir and is now being rescinded.

0 Kommentare

For around 25 years, the village festival in Felixdorf in the district of Wiener Neustadt has provided a sociable get-together. It is a festival for clubs to present themselves and provide food and drink for the guests. The municipality supports the event. However, a new levy casts an unusual shadow over the popular event next Saturday.

Most people welcome the measure
Because fewer and fewer people have taken part in the set-up and dismantling work in recent years, Mayor Andreas Hueber (SPÖ) proposed that those participating clubs that do not want to or cannot help should pay 100 euros to the others. "Seven clubs were in favor, three rather smaller ones against," says Hueber, who is now being heavily criticized for this. This is because clubs such as the scouts would have foregone participation.

Zitat Icon

These measures punish the smaller clubs instead of supporting them.

Herbert Richter, Obmann des Siedlervereins

The criticism comes from Herbert Richter, chairman of the settlers' association. He is calling for this "penalty payment" to be abolished. Curious: his association is not even part of the festival, but Richter sits on the municipal council for the ÖVP. Hueber therefore suspects a political interest behind the outcry.

"Everyone can help"
But it has had an effect. Hueber announces that the measure will be lifted again on Tuesday. However, this does not solve the problem of a lack of helpers. "We will seek talks with the clubs," says the mayor, who also invites the ÖVP to help. "Every local councillor is welcome to put on gloves and help out. We do that too."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Thomas Werth
Thomas Werth
