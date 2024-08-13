Uproar over “fines” for smaller clubs

Most people welcome the measure

Because fewer and fewer people have taken part in the set-up and dismantling work in recent years, Mayor Andreas Hueber (SPÖ) proposed that those participating clubs that do not want to or cannot help should pay 100 euros to the others. "Seven clubs were in favor, three rather smaller ones against," says Hueber, who is now being heavily criticized for this. This is because clubs such as the scouts would have foregone participation.