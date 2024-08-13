Trial in Feldkirch
“King of convictions” goes behind bars again
Barely free, a man from Vorarlberg with 19 previous convictions had to stand trial again at the regional court in Feldkirch. In the end, he received his 20th previous conviction - and a year in prison.
Some never learn. So did the 52-year-old defendant. The judiciary has been dealing with him for years. Most of the offenses involved burglaries, thefts and suppression of documents. Due to his active criminal activities, he knows Austria's prisons inside out.
On Monday, the unruly man received another year in prison at Feldkirch District Court, his 20th previous conviction. The reason: the man had broken into a mulled wine stand in Götzis in November last year and stolen spirits. A few weeks later, another incident followed in Lindau: he stole the wallet, including the documents inside, and 205 euros in cash from a handbag he had found, and also withdrew a further 600 euros using someone else's ATM card.
During the trial, the accused admitted to the crimes, but also emphasized that he had already paid for the damage - which ultimately mitigated his sentence. In return, court psychiatrist Reinhard Haller states in his expert opinion that although the 52-year-old is mentally impaired, he is by no means insane. What's more, the probation officer is not exactly giving the defendant roses. Although the defendant begs Judge Dietmar Nußbaumer to refrain from imposing a prison sentence, he remains firm: "Well, with your extensive criminal record, only a prison sentence is an option. There's no other option." There is at least a small consolation: the judge refrains from revoking a partially suspended prison sentence for a previous offense. Instead, the probationary period is extended to five years. The verdict is not yet final.
