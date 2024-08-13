“King of convictions” goes behind bars again

During the trial, the accused admitted to the crimes, but also emphasized that he had already paid for the damage - which ultimately mitigated his sentence. In return, court psychiatrist Reinhard Haller states in his expert opinion that although the 52-year-old is mentally impaired, he is by no means insane. What's more, the probation officer is not exactly giving the defendant roses. Although the defendant begs Judge Dietmar Nußbaumer to refrain from imposing a prison sentence, he remains firm: "Well, with your extensive criminal record, only a prison sentence is an option. There's no other option." There is at least a small consolation: the judge refrains from revoking a partially suspended prison sentence for a previous offense. Instead, the probationary period is extended to five years. The verdict is not yet final.