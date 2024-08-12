Political mud-slinging
Karner: Terror investigations at “high pressure”
Following the foiled terrorist attack on one of Taylor Swift's three planned concerts, investigations are continuing "at full speed" according to Interior Minister Gerhard Karner. However, the head of department did not want to reveal much more, instead insisting once again on "modern surveillance methods".
A draft law to this effect has been with the Greens for months, Karner said on Monday when asked about it on the sidelines of a press conference on the topic of protection against violence. The possibilities it contains, for example for monitoring messengers, "make sense", but he has "no understanding" for "constant tinkering". "Terrorists don't write letters," emphasized the Minister of the Interior and referred to the coalition partner for further questions.
"Terrorists don't write letters"
A majority in the National Council would be required for implementation. The Greens had recently shown themselves willing to talk in principle, but demanded a proposal that complied with fundamental rights, data protection and the constitution. The ÖVP, on the other hand, had already considered this to be the case.
So while the ÖVP continues to try and blame the Green coalition partner, the Freedom Party has its sights set on the Chancellor's party. The ÖVP has left behind an "embarrassing security chaos", criticized Secretary General Michael Schnedlitz in a press release. This and the associated communication were responsible for the final cancellations. After the warning from abroad, the government had "waited far too long instead of acting decisively".
Chancellor and responsible ministers "ready to resign" for FPÖ
This had also endangered the lives of those people who had been at the stadium the day before the first planned concert. Nothing had apparently been learned from the terrorist attack on November 2, 2020, Schnedlitz concluded: "The ÖVP has seriously managed to drive security completely against the wall." Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and the responsible ÖVP ministers are "ripe for resignation" for the FPÖ.
