Burglar trio caught after a short escape

A Styrian informed the police at around 1.30 pm. His house in the Altenberg district of Neuberg/Mürz (Bruck-Mürzzuschlag district) had been broken into. As soon as they arrived at the scene, the officers saw two people running into a nearby wooded area. With the help of attentive neighbors, they were able to find the getaway vehicle and the direction of escape. Several patrols from Styria and Lower Austria searched for the car.