Pilot deceased

Helicopter crashes into hotel in Australia

Nachrichten
12.08.2024 09:30

A helicopter has crashed on the roof of a well-known hotel in the northern Australian city of Cairns. The pilot died in the accident, which occurred at around 2 a.m. (local time), according to the Queensland State Police. 

comment0 Kommentare

Parts of the "DoubleTree by Hilton" hotel went up in flames after the crash. Hundreds of people were evacuated to safety. Two rotor blades landed in the pool and on the street, reported ABC. Around 400 people were evacuated from the building as a precaution. Two elderly people were slightly injured and are being treated in hospital. Apart from the pilot, there were no other passengers in the helicopter.

(Bild: AFP/AFP or licensors)
(Bild: AFP/AFP or licensors)

Operation "not authorized"
The area in which the hotel is located is a no-fly zone. The charter company Nautilus Aviation announced that the helicopter's operation was "not authorized". The company is working closely with the police and other authorities to clarify the incident, the operators emphasized.

"Huge, deafening bang"
One hotel guest reported a "huge, deafening bang". It sounded as if a bomb had gone off. Shortly afterwards, flames were already leaping up the side of the building. The police then evacuated all the guests.

Cairns, with a population of around 160,000, is considered the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef and is popular with tourists from all over the world. Its popular seafront promenade is lined with hotels, bars and restaurants and has an artificial saltwater lagoon for bathers. Northwest of the city is the Daintree National Park with rainforests and beaches.

krone.at
krone.at
