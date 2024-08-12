Light pollution from satellites is increasing sharply

One of the board members of the scientific association, which is part of the International Astronomical Union (IAU), is the Austrian astrophysicist Siegfried Eggl from the University of Illinois in the USA. One of his tasks is to determine the brightness of newly launched satellites independently of the manufacturer's specifications, which are not always accurate. The problems with reflected sunlight from satellites have recently increased rapidly: in the past five years alone, around 7000 so-called constellation satellites have been launched into orbit - and the trend is rising.