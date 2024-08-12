"Krone" commentary
ORF fee: Less WE, more GIS greed!
ORF is always making headlines. Not only with regard to the daily news in and around Austria - after all, that is its core task. Rather, it is internal irritations and recently increased rituals of dealing with ORF customers, who are forced by law to pay.
These days, several "customers" have received mail asking them to transfer money. The initial astonishment is followed by a gauntlet run from the perspective of the person asked to pay, in which the primary aim is to uncover this error and prove their innocence.
It's different with some offenders, young bomb makers. The presumption of innocence applies here.
One case presented to the "Krone" is particularly amusing. It concerns a married couple who have lived in the same household for more than 20 years without a single day's interruption - this is actually still supposed to exist.
Nevertheless, the ORF demanded that the wife should now also pay, although her husband provided proof that he had been doing so dutifully for decades. All attempts to make it clear that this was a mistake failed. Now the request for payment was sent to the woman - and it was the annual premium of 220.80 euros.
It is emphasized that "the registration data we have are from two different locations". What is the saying? The customer is king - exceptions prove the rule.
