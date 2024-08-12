Robin Williams
Daughter rages about fake postings on 10th anniversary of death
Ten years ago, the seriously ill Robin Williams took his own life. As if the anniversary of their father's death wasn't sad enough for the Hollywood legend's children - now they also have to correct fake stories that are circulating about the Oscar winner and are intended to generate clicks.
Daughter Zelda was made aware by fans that the X account "Time Capsule Tales" had spread a gross untruth about Williams. A picture of the star with a monkey on his shoulder was posted on the account.
According to "Time Capsule Tales", it was "one of the last photos of a historical figure" and was said to show Williams "with his tame monkey a few days before he hanged himself at 63".
Williams' daughter beside herself
Zelda Williams was furious: "This bullshit, probably generated by A.I., is going viral. My father did not own a monkey. No one should ever even be tempted to own an exotic animal."
The snapshot is also by no means one of Williams' "last photos", but was snapped seven months before his death on the set of "Night at the Museum - The Mysterious Tomb". According to Zelda Williams, the female capuchin monkey on his shoulder is "his co-star from 'Night at the Museum'" and is called "Crystal".
"Are all bollocks"
Zelda Williams went on to write on her X account, "Since more completely false or poorly researched posts about Dad's death anniversary will be making the rounds, you should just assume they're all bullshit (they mostly are). Ignore those creepy bots trying to steal your clicks."
Zelda's brother Zak also memorialized his father on social media (with a retro photo of Williams as "Mork the Orc"), but without addressing the fake postings.
"Dad, it's so hard to believe it's been 10 years," he wrote with the picture. "Today I think about how much you were loved by all of us - your family, your friends and everyone who met you. You inspire me every day to do my part to make the world around our family feel a little more connected and loved. I will love you forever!"
If you or someone close to you is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please contact the telephone helpline on 142. You can find other crisis helplines and emergency numbers HERE.
