Movements in Iran
Israel worried: everything points to retaliation
According to a media report, Israeli Defense Minister Joav Gallant has warned of a possible major attack by Iran on Israel in the coming days in a conversation with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. The Israeli defense minister's assessment is based on current observations of Iranian military activities.
In the phone call, Gallant interpreted Iran's military preparations as an indication of an imminent large-scale attack, according to the US news website Axios, citing people familiar with the matter.
Further details about the conversation between Gallant and Austin are not yet known. According to the report, Israeli intelligence assumes that Iran has decided to attack Israel directly.
Revenge for Hamas leader
Israel also assumes that this may happen in the next few days, reports a reporter from the Axios media portal, citing two sources. The attack would be in retaliation for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital Tehran at the end of July, they said.
In view of increasing tensions in the Middle East, the USA is increasing its military presence in the region. US Defense Secretary Austin ordered the deployment of a submarine with guided missiles, according to the Pentagon. In an unusual move, the US Department of Defense made the submarine's movements public.
In addition, Austin directed the Abraham Lincoln task group to expedite its deployment to the area. The US Navy's maritime unit consists of an aircraft carrier, an air wing unit and several escort ships.
Sabre-rattling in the Middle East
Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in Haniyeh's death. Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Gallant had warned Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah militia of retaliatory strikes. "Whoever harms us in a way that has not happened in the past will probably be hit in a way that has not happened in the past," said Gallant. Israel is fighting for its existence in a hostile environment.
Following the killing of a military commander of the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon and a leader of the Islamist Hamas in Iran, which is allied with the organization, Israel is preparing for an announced retaliatory strike. "I hope they think this through and don't get to a point where they force us to do significant damage and increase the likelihood of war breaking out on other fronts," Gallant said. "We don't want that, but we need to be prepared."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
