Israel worried: everything points to retaliation

Following the killing of a military commander of the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon and a leader of the Islamist Hamas in Iran, which is allied with the organization, Israel is preparing for an announced retaliatory strike. "I hope they think this through and don't get to a point where they force us to do significant damage and increase the likelihood of war breaking out on other fronts," Gallant said. "We don't want that, but we need to be prepared."