Paragliding accidents: Girl and two adults dead

Plunged a hundred meters into the depths

On Sunday, near the East Tyrolean municipality of Sillian, help also came too late for a 55-year-old woman from Germany. The woman took off shortly after 1 p.m. above the Parggenspitze and then also got caught up in turbulence. She plummeted around one hundred meters and hit the ground with full force. The German woman also died on the spot.