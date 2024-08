“Werner & Orti out!”Dragovic speaks out to fans

"Posters like today are legitimate"

But now, of all people, the returnee jumped to the side of the two. "I would like to say something else," said Dragovic at the end of the Sky interview. "I understand that our fans are ranting against Jürgen Werner. But I think we should leave swear words out of it. Posters like today are legitimate. But Jürgen Werner and Orti also give one hundred percent for Austria and fight every day to get us back to where Austria belongs. Only together can we be successful."