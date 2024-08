First festival for singer-songwriters starts

Ulli Bäer supports participants

Just like the participating singer-songwriters, Austropop legend Ulli Bäer also got a taste of the competition air back in the 1970s: "To be accepted after such a long time and to be part of this festival is an honor for me and I am very happy! People who make songs deserve this attention!" For his performance with Matthias Kempf, he agrees with show host Rudi Carrell: "Let yourself be surprised!"