Fans were targeted
Details of Swift terror: fan massacre with acid bomb
Horrific information about the murder plan for fans of the superstar in Vienna: Investigators found various toxic liquids such as sulphuric acid while searching for clues in the house of the attack planner. Hundreds of Swifties were apparently to be corroded with poison!
While the 19-year-old suspected Islamist terror mastermind is suddenly playing innocent after a proud confession, as reported- "I just wanted to be cool and experiment" - the local security authorities now assume that they have prevented what is probably the worst attack on home soil.
An insider: "It would have been an Austrian 9/11 (editor's note: the series of terrorist attacks involving hijacked planes in the USA in 2001 and the collapse of the iconic Twin Towers in New York)." In fact, further details that have now become known about the main suspect's horror plan are making even experienced investigators shudder.
During the search of the main suspect's parents' house in Ternitz, Lower Austria, not only knives, machetes and a total of 45 grams of the explosive TATP, which he had made himself in a chemistry set, were found in the icebox.
Sulphuric acid canisters stored in the family home
Beran A. also stored canisters full of highly toxic sulphuric acid and other toxic liquids. Most of which he had stolen from the laboratory of his former employer. The state security agents' terrible suspicion: the 19-year-old did not want to detonate a conventional explosive device, but an even more dangerous acid bomb. And use it to corrode hundreds of Taylor Swift's celebrating fans in front of the stadium video wall. You don't even want to imagine the pictures ...
Meanwhile, the 17-year-old suspected accomplice, who is also in custody in Wiener Neustadt, is apparently also a jihad fanatic.
Secret services under constant stress
The background noise is increasing. By this, intelligence services mean the communication of terrorist groups using encrypted messages. Beran A. also chatted with international terrorist cells on his seized and now feverishly analyzed cell phone.
Since the summer of last year, the domestic Office for the Protection of the Constitution has thwarted seven Islamist-motivated attacks with the help of our two military and friendly foreign intelligence services. More than ever before!
The Directorate of State Security and Intelligence (DSN) thwarted six terror plans in Germany, and a bomb attack at a Christmas market in Leverkusen was uncovered in Germany. The 20 or so suspects arrested, some of whom have already been convicted, are mostly teenagers aged between 14 - one girl (!) - and the 19-year-old from Ternitz (Lower Austria).
Targets mostly in Vienna, online hatred on the rise
The Islamists' domestic targets were mostly in the Austrian capital. In Vienna, for example, the main railway station, the Jewish city temple and St. Stephen's Cathedral in the heart of the city were targeted by fanatics. In Graz, the 14-year-old wanted to carry out a bloodbath against "infidels" with knives and hatchets.
The Hamas attack on Israel in October further intensified the hatred on the internet ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.