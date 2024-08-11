Sulphuric acid canisters stored in the family home

Beran A. also stored canisters full of highly toxic sulphuric acid and other toxic liquids. Most of which he had stolen from the laboratory of his former employer. The state security agents' terrible suspicion: the 19-year-old did not want to detonate a conventional explosive device, but an even more dangerous acid bomb. And use it to corrode hundreds of Taylor Swift's celebrating fans in front of the stadium video wall. You don't even want to imagine the pictures ...