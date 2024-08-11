What a moment!
Swifties celebrate their wedding in Vienna city center
This bride and groom will probably never forget their wedding. Numerous Swifties simply celebrated the bride and her sweetheart. What a beautiful moment!
As numerous videos published on TikTok show, there was a very special surprise for a bridal couple on their way through the city of Vienna. The couple were celebrated frenetically by a number of Swifties.
"Love always wins"
A truly heart-warming gesture that the couple clearly enjoyed. After a little impromptu bridal dance in front of the Hotel Sacher - to the Swift hit "Love Song", of course - the bride, her groom and the celebrating Swifties continued on to the opera, where they sang and danced together again.
"Love always wins", gushed many a fan when watching the videos showing the exuberant crowd of fans and the overjoyed bride and groom.
Swifties didn't let it get them down
Despite the cancellation of Taylor Swift's three Vienna concerts due to attack plans, the megastar's fans did not miss the opportunity to celebrate their idol in Vienna.
And so not only were friendship bracelets exchanged in the city center, but the chart-topper's songs were also belted out from numerous throats. There were even one or two marriage proposals.
Attack on Swift concert planned
A 19-year-old Austrian was arrested on Wednesday in Ternitz, Lower Austria, for planning terrorism. Another arrest was made a short time later in Vienna - the suspect is only 17 years old. A 15-year-old Austrian was also stopped by the authorities.
On Friday, the next suspected terror teenager (18) was arrested. The detainees are suspected of planning an attack on one of the Swift concerts in Vienna (Thursday or Friday).
65,000 visitors were expected at each concert in the Ernst Happel Stadium, as well as around 20,000 fans outside the arena. Swifties had traveled from all over the world to witness the spectacle. One father and his daughter even came from a war zone in the Middle East for the concert.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
