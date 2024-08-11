All 62 bodies recovered after plane crash

Icing could have caused the accident

According to Voepass operations manager Marcel Moura, the ATR 72-500 aircraft had undergone routine maintenance the night before the accident. "No technical problems" had been identified. However, experts believe that the accident may have been caused by icing on the wings. According to Moura, the aircraft type is "more sensitive to icing". However, the conditions on Friday were "within acceptable parameters for a flight".