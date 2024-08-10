Holidaymakers pay the price
Italy plays into the hands of the “parasol mafia”
Instead of ensuring fair prices, the government is postponing a clear decision. Holidaymakers are paying the price.
Italy's government continues to turn the clock while beach operators are running on empty. On Friday, many of them did not open until 9.30 am in protest at the impending expiry of their concessions. After the rather lukewarm action, Rome has now put a new plan on the table: Concessions could be extended in some regions.
The current version provides for a general extension until December 31, 2025. For regions with less than 25 percent free beaches, this deadline could be extended until December 31, 2027, while regions with more than 25 percent free beaches would even have until the end of 2029. A clear move to gain time - but also a gamble with fire.
This plays into the hands of the so-called "parasol mafia" - a network of a few families who have retained control of beach sections for decades and make huge profits.
Extension delayed: criticism of mafia methods
Although the lease fees are also to be increased by ten percent, the current operators have a vested interest in maintaining the current system. Critics accuse them of using criminal activities, such as money laundering, to secure their dominance on the beaches. One thing is already clear: the extension of the deadline is not a stroke of liberation, but a postponement of an inevitable conflict.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
