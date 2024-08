Vorarlberg man dies in accident drama in Switzerland

According to the cantonal police of Graubünden, a 31-year-old female driver from Germany probably overlooked the motorcycle when making a left-hand turn - a collision could no longer be avoided. While the man died of his injuries at the scene, his wife, who was sitting on the pillion, was flown by Rega to the Graubünden Cantonal Hospital in Chur with moderate injuries. The woman driving the car also sustained minor injuries and was taken to the Surselva Regional Hospital.