“Sturm can be the nastiest team in the league”

Hartberg are definitely ready for the fight. "The squad has done well. We'll need more, but you won't see how good many of our players can be until later. Some of them probably don't know that themselves yet. Now they have to invest everything in their development. Look at Sangare (note: last season in Hartberg), who is now one of the best at Rapid," says the East Styrian, whose heart beats a little for SK Sturm as a former corner man. Despite his Champions League year, "Heili" is staying away from Klagenfurt. "That's not for me. But the Champions League as a Styrian team is something very special. Unfortunately, I was still too young the first time under Osim, I was just two or three years old..." Now he himself is on the pitch against the Champions League fighters!